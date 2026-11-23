US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for Jensen Huang’s possible return as Nvidia's chief executive, urging the company’s board to reinstate its former leader as investigations into alleged Chinese intelligence links involving businesswoman Alice Huang continue. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A.”

Trump’s endorsement comes amid fresh reporting by The New York Times concerning alleged connections between Alice Huang and China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s principal intelligence agency. According to the newspaper, Alice Huang had been in contact with an official from the agency for more than a year while maintaining a relationship with Jensen Huang.

Jensen Huang resigned from his position as Nvidia’s chief executive on November 11. Since then, the company’s board has maintained that it has no plans to reinstate him, despite calls for his return from Trump, technology executives, and some employees and investors.

The New York Times, citing several individuals familiar with US intelligence reports, reported that Alice Huang had been in contact with an official from China’s Ministry of State Security between the spring of 2025 and the autumn of 2026. The newspaper further reported that US intelligence agencies had collected evidence indicating that Alice Huang’s business partner, Kang Wei, who was frequently introduced as her husband, had also worked with the same Chinese intelligence agency.