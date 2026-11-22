Alice Huang’s former role at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed has placed her at the centre of an investigation into an alleged network that moved Nvidia’s advanced AI chips into China through Southeast Asia, with links to a Cambodian criminal syndicate, a Financial Times investigation has found.

The investigation traced the connections through corporate filings, business partnerships and interviews with more than a dozen people familiar with the operations. At the centre was Megaspeed, which became one of Nvidia’s biggest customers in Southeast Asia after presenting itself as a cloud computing provider.

How Huang’s business network connected to Cambodia

Huang became the public face of Megaspeed, a company that emerged from the Singapore arm of gaming business 7Road. Its ownership and financing structure had links to Chinese gaming group Century Huatong, in which Huang’s husband, Kang Wei, was an early investor.

The FT traced a wider chain connecting these business interests to Hu Xiaowei, whom US authorities describe as a senior figure in Cambodia-based Prince Group. The group has been sanctioned by Washington over alleged involvement in cyber scams and money laundering.

People familiar with the operations told the FT that Hu and associates played a role in the underground movement of chips and money through Southeast Asia. The Prince Group has denied the allegations, while a spokesperson said Hu had never worked for the business.

Megaspeed’s Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix, imported goods worth around $4.6 billion from Aivres, an Nvidia server partner, between December 2024 and December 2025, according to trade data cited by the FT. Several people familiar with the transactions said many of the chips eventually reached China.

Nvidia and US investigators step in

Megaspeed’s dealings attracted attention from US authorities investigating possible violations of export controls designed to prevent advanced AI chips from reaching China. Nvidia said it placed Megaspeed and its subsidiary on its restricted-customer list in 2025 and also limited sales to Aivres.

The US Commerce and Justice departments confirmed on November 16 that Megaspeed was under investigation. They said the Commerce Department had interviewed Huang during an on-site inspection in June 2025, before the Justice Department took the lead in the criminal probe.