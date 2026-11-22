Nine members of a family were killed and several others injured after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a parked truck near Shambhupura on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan’s Kota district. The accident took place in the middle of the night as the family was returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam.

According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying 16 people when it collided with the truck. All the occupants belonged to the same family.

"Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family," Joshi told ANI.

Family members rushed to accident site after receiving call

A relative of the victims recounted how the family learnt about the crash and rushed to the spot. The group had been travelling from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar in three vehicles, with two falling behind while the vehicle carrying the victims moved ahead.

The family received a phone call from a relative informing them about the accident. They immediately made their way to the scene.

"We were going from Khatu Shyam towards Dhar. Our two vehicles fell behind, while theirs went three ahead. Then we got a call from the sister that an accident had occurred, so we rushed to the scene," the relative told ANI.

By the time they reached, the damaged vehicle had already been found and an injured person had been taken to the hospital.

"The car had crashed, and they had brought him to the hospital," the relative said.

The relative added that the family had started its journey on Tuesday night and had also stopped at a hotel along the way.

Administration focuses on treatment of injured

The relative said the group comprised 36 people travelling in three vehicles, all of them related to one another.

"Three vehicles, 36 people were there. We are all relatives," the relative said.

Joshi said the administration was prioritising medical assistance for those injured in the crash. Post-mortem procedures for the deceased were also underway.

"Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover. Meanwhile, the post-mortem procedures are being carried out for those who lost their lives in the accident," he added.