A US federal judge on November 20 sentenced Nikhil Gupta to 235 months in prison for his alleged involvement in the failed assassination attempt in US territory that targeted Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist leader and an American Sikh lawyer. Gupta had pleaded guilty in February to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Gupta said he regretted straying from the nonviolent example of Mahatma Gandhi. He apologised to Pannun in the Manhattan court, where he was arriving to a hero's welcome. The Government of India had designated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as an "individual terrorist" on July 1, 2020, under UAPA. Pannun is affiliated with a New York-based group called Sikhs for Justice that advocates for the secession of Punjab, a northern Indian state with a large Sikh population. He vowed to "continue pursuing Punjab's independence from Indian occupation"

US government prosecutor argued that Gupta had acted on behalf of an employee of the Indian government to kill an American citizen based on his ideology. They argued that Gupta was an active participant in the plot. The defence argued that Gupta was merely an “intermediary” with no proven previous involvement in criminal activities until some individual claiming to be Indian intelligence approached him. The official in question was Vikas Yadav, who was on the most-wanted list of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation since October 2024. Yadav at that time was with India’s cabinet secretariat, which houses the Research and Analysis Wing.

They say he believed he was beyond the reach of US law. Gupta passed details to an undercover officer, including surveillance photographs of Pannun, who holds US and Canadian citizenship.

"Yadav subsequently agreed, in dealings brokered by Gupta, to pay the UC $100,000 to murder Pannun. On or about June 9, 2023, Yadav and Gupta arranged for an associate to deliver $15,000 in cash to the UC as an advance payment for the murder," read a US Department of Justice statement.

Gupta allegedly told the UC that Nijjar “was also the target” and “we have so many targets.” Gupta also added that, in light of Nijjar’s murder, there was “now no need to wait” on killing Pannun. Gupta was later arrested in Prague on June 30, 2023, and extradited to the United States.

US District Judge Victor Marrero imposed the sentence in Manhattan federal court after a hearing of about 80 minutes. The term falls at the lower end of the advisory sentencing guidelines. The court also indicated that Nikhil Gupta, 55, could face deportation proceedings once he completes his sentence. Yadav remains outside US custody, and proceedings involving him are unresolved. US and Canadian authorities have described the case as part of a broader effort to target Indian dissidents.