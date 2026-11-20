The State Bar of California has opened an investigation into Katie Zacharia, who lasted only five days as Donald Trump's White House press secretary, over allegations that she practised law in the state without a licence.

Zacharia had claimed she served as general counsel for a nonprofit organisation in California despite never passing the bar exam there, and without any legal credentials to practise law anywhere in the US.

The investigation follows complaints filed by several legal advocacy groups after media reports detailed her lack of legal experience, in the wake of Trump naming her as his press secretary. In a letter to the nonpartisan nonprofit Campaign for Accountability, the state bar said an investigation is underway and the complaint has been forwarded to an investigator and legal advisor.

'Pretending to have authority she lacks'

"Zacharia may have thought she was just playing a lawyer on TV, but by repeatedly holding herself out as an attorney on news programs, she was pretending to have authority she lacks," Campaign for Accountability executive director Michelle Kuppersmith said in a statement Thursday.

A spokesperson for Zacharia rejected the allegations. "These are baseless allegations," the person told The Independent. "This complaint is politically motivated and a clear waste of the State Bar's time and resources. We are confident it will be dismissed with no finding of wrongdoing."

Zacharia repeatedly referred to herself as a lawyer throughout her media career, and Trump described her as an "attorney" in his Truth Social post announcing her appointment.

Also read | Katie Zacharia trying to get a second shot as White House press secretary: Report

What comes next

Under California rules prohibiting the unauthorised practice of law, anyone found guilty of the misdemeanour of practising law or falsely holding themselves out as a lawyer can face up to a year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.