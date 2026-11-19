The International Court of Justice on Thursday (Nov 19) ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority during its brutal 2017 crackdown. It said that there was evidence that Myanmar forces killed around 10,000 Rohingya, soldiers killed and raped the Rohingya women, committed violence against children, and destroyed Rohingya villages and settlements. The top court added that the 2017 crackdown was with the "intention" to destroy the group" in northern Rakhine State." The court added that the forces killed the Rohingyas with “genocidal intent.” The judges took around three hours to pronounce the verdict. After the verdict, Rohingya refugee leader in Bangladesh expressesed gratitude.

"The Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine State, in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa. They "killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya as they sought to flee in large numbers to Bangladesh," said ICJ President Iwasawa.

What the court told Myanmar?

The UN top court further ruled that Myanmar is "under an obligation to compensate the Rohingya group" and its members for the damage caused." It also said that Myanmar has to launch a probe into anyone suspected of carrying out genocide during its 2017 crackdown against the Rohingya. "Myanmar must take immediate and effective steps to investigate all persons reasonably suspected of having committed acts (of genocide)... and if warranted, to prosecute and punish them," said ICJ president. The court also ordered Myanmar to facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees that fled the 2017 crackdown. "They must allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return to their place of residence and reunification of families for the Rohingya who were displaced as a result of the... wrongful acts, whether they were displaced within Myanmar or abroad," said ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa.