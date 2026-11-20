Canada has announced a reward of up to C$250,000 (approximately Rs 1.63 crore) for information that leads to the arrest of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar. He has been ranked no. 1 on the country's list of 25 most-wanted fugitives. The announcement was made on Thursday by the BOLO Program, a Canadian public-safety initiative that works with police agencies to track down wanted fugitives. Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with the September 2023 murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill. The reward is applicable to information that leads to Brar's arrest in either Canada or the US. The BOLO Program has appealed to members of the public to share credible information that could assist law enforcement agencies in locating him.

Goldy Brar wanted in 2023 Winnipeg murder

According to Winnipeg Police, Gill was shot dead at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive on September 20, 2023. The city's homicide unit investigated the murder in coordination with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Manitoba Justice and other law enforcement agencies. On February 23, 2026, arrest warrants were obtained for Brar and Karanbir Singh. Both men were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Gill's killing. Police said attempts to locate and arrest the two accused had remained unsuccessful.

FBI also offers $1 million reward

Canada's announcement comes after the FBI added Brar to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on September 28. The US agency has announced a separate reward of up to USD 1 million (approximately Rs 8.9 crore) for information leading to his arrest. The FBI alleges that Brar is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which it links to targeted killings, extortion, drug trafficking and other violent activities in the US and Canada.