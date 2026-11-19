Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) chairman Sam Pitroda is facing flak and criticism from within the organisation over his recent praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his deputy, the vice chairman of the IOC, and a Canada-based IOC activist have launched an internal revolt against him and demanded his immediate removal from the post.

The IOC activist Devanshu Narang, in a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, termed Pitroda’s remarks praising PM Modi “shameful” and said many Congress members were shocked by his comments. Narang asked the party leadership to sack Pitroda as head of the overseas wing.

IOC vice chairman George Abraham also wrote an email to Pitroda for defining PM Modi as a “warm, kind, loving and caring person at a personal level” and said that such glowing public tributes undercut the party’s fight for secularism and minority rights abroad.

’…Modi enjoys considerable support’

“We are already struggling to communicate our concerns about secularism, democracy and minority rights to a diaspora in which Modi enjoys considerable support. When our own chairman publicly praises his personal virtues in such glowing terms, the distinction between personal friendship and political endorsement may be lost on many people,” Abraham wrote.

“Personal kindness is one thing. The exercise of political power and its consequences for millions of people is quite another. Even dictators have friends and can be charming and generous to those in their personal circles. But history judges leaders not by how warmly they treat their friends, but by how they treat the most vulnerable people under their authority,” Abraham said.

The IOC vice chairman cited riots in Gujarat in the past and Manipur at present and questioned how personal warmth could be reconciled with the displacement of tens of thousands of citizens.

IOC vice chairman cites hostility towards religious minorities

Abraham criticised what he called growing hostility towards religious minorities including the disruption of prayer meetings and the tightening of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) regulations. The proposed provisions enable the government to take control of assets belonging to organisations whose registrations have lapsed, Abraham wrote, while raising concerns for Christian educational, healthcare and charitable institutions.

Despite the backlash within the Congress’s overseas unit, Pitroda has been seen consistently accompanying Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during his ongoing visit to the US.

The controversy erupted last week after Pitroda referred to PM Modi as an “old friend” and a “very loving Gujarati friend” while questioning his political ideology. Pitroda recalled that he had visited PM Modi's home in Gujarat and had no personal issues with him. Pitroda’s remarks prompted a warm public exchange of Diwali greetings in which the prime minister addressed him as “Sam bhai”.