The number of Muslims worldwide is expected to grow faster than that of Christians over the next five decades, making Islam the world's largest religious group by 2035, according to a new report by the Pew Research Centre.

The global Muslim population is projected to reach 3.64 billion by 2070, while the number of Christians is expected to remain below 3 billion. The findings point to a major change in the world's religious population over the coming years.

Muslim population to grow faster than Christians

According to the report, the Muslim population is expected to grow by 80 per cent between 2020 and 2070, while the Christian population is projected to increase by 30 per cent.

One of the main reasons behind this difference is the higher fertility rate among Muslim women. The report estimates an average of 3.1 children per Muslim woman, compared with 2.5 among Christian women.

A fertility rate of around 2.1 children per woman is generally needed for a population to replace itself across generations.

Pew estimates that natural population growth could add around 1.6 billion people to the Muslim population by 2070. The Christian population could gain approximately 792 million during the same period.

The report noted that both groups would continue to grow, but Muslims would "simply [grow] at a faster pace".

India to have world's second-largest Muslim population

India is expected to move from third to second place among countries with the largest Muslim populations by 2070.

The country's Muslim population is projected to increase from 213 million in 2020 to 334 million by 2070. Pakistan is expected to remain in first place with 461 million Muslims, while Nigeria is projected to rank third.

India is likely to account for 9.2 per cent of the global Muslim population by 2070.

Hindu population to grow, but share to decline

The global Hindu population is also expected to increase over the next five decades. However, its share of the world's population is projected to decline as other religious groups grow at a faster rate.

According to Pew, the number of Hindus worldwide could rise by nearly 199 million between 2020 and 2070, reaching around 1.38 billion. Their share of the global population is expected to fall from 14.9 per cent to 13.6 per cent.

India will continue to be home to the majority of the world's Hindus. Its Hindu population is projected to increase from 1.11 billion in 2020 to 1.29 billion by 2070.

However, Hindus are expected to make up around 75.8 per cent of India's population, a smaller share compared to 79.4 per cent in 2020.

Pew attributes these changes partly to differences in fertility rates and the age profiles of religious groups. Hindu women currently have an estimated average of 1.9 children, compared with 3.3 three decades ago.

Around 99 per cent of the world's Hindus are expected to continue living in the Asia-Pacific region.