Salesforce has reportedly begun another round of layoffs, with employees in India also claiming to have lost their jobs. Posts on anonymous workplace forum Blind suggest that some affected workers have been placed on garden leave until February 2027 and may receive additional severance pay.

The reports come as the US-based software company faces another round of workforce reductions. Business Insider, citing internal messages on Salesforce's Slack channels, reported that employees had been discussing job cuts this week, including the departure of a senior employee's manager. The total number of people affected and the teams involved remain unknown.

Salesforce employee claims garden leave until February 2027

In a post titled 'Salesforce Layoff (SMTS)', an employee claiming to work for Salesforce India said they were informed about their job loss during a meeting with their manager and the employee relations team.

The employee said they would remain on garden leave until February 1, 2027.

Garden leave is a period during which an employee does not have to report to work but continues to receive pay during their notice period. The employee generally remains employed until the agreed notice period ends.

The post also described the emotional impact of losing the job, with the employee saying they were struggling to process the news.

Possible Salesforce severance package: What employees claim

Another post on Blind's India community discussed the possible exit terms for affected employees. According to the post, the package could include around two months of garden leave, along with additional weeks of pay depending on an employee's tenure and location. Some employees reportedly mentioned packages of around 21 weeks. However, these figures are based on anonymous employee accounts. They do not establish a standard severance package for everyone affected by the latest cuts.

Business Insider separately reported that eligible employees in the US could receive up to 30 weeks of base pay, depending on factors including job level, tenure and age. These US terms should not be assumed to apply to Salesforce employees in India.

How many Salesforce employees have been laid off?

The scale of the latest job cuts remains unclear. Salesforce has not publicly disclosed the number of employees affected or identified the teams and locations involved. Business Insider reported that employees were discussing the reductions in internal Slack messages. A senior manager in IT compliance and content strategy also said publicly that they and colleagues had been affected.