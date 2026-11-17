The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated India and Indian craftsmanship as they attended the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Kate Middleton and Prince William made a striking sartorial statement at the awards ceremony, championing homegrown couture in ensembles by acclaimed Indian designers.

British royals dressed in Indian finery

The Princess of Wales exuded traditional elegance in a rich red, floor-length Anarkali by designer Mahima Mahajan. Designed with a fitted bodice flowing into a voluminous skirt, the ensemble featured delicate gold dotted motifs all over. Intricate green and silver embellishments along the neckline, waist, and cuffs added a vibrant contrast to the crimson silhouette.

Kate completed the royal look with layered diamond necklaces, statement drop earrings, and a matching red clutch. Styling her hair in a soft half-up, half-down do, she opted for defined eyes and a muted lip colour.

Also read: Prince William wears Bengal Jamdani jacket for Mumbai outing

Standing beside her, Prince William kept his look sharp and classic in a custom-made black bandhgala by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra. Tailored to a structured fit, the jacket featured a signature high collar and a neat row of buttons down the front, which the Prince of Wales paired effortlessly with black trousers and matching formal shoes.

The appearance marks a major milestone for the royal couple, who have returned to India together a decade after their landmark 2016 tour of the country.

Prince William and Princess Catherine Photograph: (AFP)

About the Earthshot Prize Awards

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the Mumbai ceremony brings together a glittering lineup of global and Indian icons, including Sachin Tendulkar, Alia Bhatt, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonam Kapoor, and Simone Ashley, alongside Earthshot Ambassadors Robert Irwin and Nomzamo Mbatha.

Alia Bhatt Photograph: ()

Karan Johar and Rami Malek Photograph: ()