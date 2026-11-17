British Royal and heir to the throne, Prince William is in Mumbai with his wife, Kate Middleton, for the Earthshot Prize Awards. A day after arriving in the subcontinent, the Royal heir was seen arriving in an auto-rickshaw, something that was not on the cards for the year 2026.

William and Kate are on a trip to Mumbai from November 16 to 18 for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit and Awards Night.

William drives Kate in an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai; video goes viral

On their second day in Mumbai, the royal couple started the day with a ride in an electric three-wheeler, which William drove while Kate sat at the back.

In the video now going viral, the royals were seen arriving in the Earthshot-branded electric ride by the ocean at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade as they stepped out to meet the finalists. The candid moment won hearts online, with many praising William for a desi mode of transport.

Also read: Prince William chooses a jacket with Jamdani motifs crafted by Bengal artisans for his first outing in Mumbai

The Prince was behind the wheel, and the Princess enjoyed the ride, saying, “It’s the best way to arrive.”

For the first outing of their second day, the Princess of Wales wore a crisp white pantsuit, comprising a tailored blazer, high-waist pants, and a matching top. She kept her hair down with minimal accessories: a gold pendant necklace and statement drop earrings. Meanwhile, her husband wore a powder-blue blazer, with a white shirt, and navy-blue pants.

William and Kate play cricket with Sachin Tendulkar in Mumbai

On Nov 16, William and Princess Catherine kicked off their India visit with some gully cricket with sports legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian chai (tea). Organised on N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate, the royal couple enjoyed themselves as they batted and bowled alongside schoolgirls.

Later in the day, they also took a metro ride to attend the Earthshot Impact Assembly, where the finalists spoke about their work.