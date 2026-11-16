/Kulhad chai, gully cricket and more: Prince William, Kate Middleton kick off India visit ahead of Earthshot Prize 2026

The royal couple began their Mumbai engagements on Monday with a cricket event at Ballard Estate. The event took place on N Morarji Road, with the couple receiving a traditional dhol-tasha welcome before joining the gathering.

For the first public engagements in Mumbai, Prince William gave his look a desi touch. He wore a deep blue Nehru jacket-style waistcoat by Indian label KARDO over a white shirt, pairing it with dark trousers. Princess Kate, meanwhile, chose a pastel green blazer styled with a white top and matching white trousers.

