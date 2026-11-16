/Kulhad chai, gully cricket and more: Prince William, Kate Middleton kick off India visit ahead of Earthshot Prize 2026

Prince William and Princess Kate have arrived in India for a three-day visit around the 2026 Earthshot Prize. The royal couple began their Mumbai engagements by playing gully cricket, enjoying cutting chai, and more.
Prince William and Princess Catherine, a.k.a. Kate Middleton, have arrived in India for a three-day visit packed with engagements celebrating sustainability and culture. The royal couple began their visit in Mumbai on November 16, where they received a traditional welcome ahead of the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony, which will be hosted in Mumbai.
William and Kate are mainly here for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, an annual environmental initiative established by Prince William in 2020. The award recognises innovative projects and individuals working towards solutions to major environmental problems. Mumbai is hosting the prestigious ceremony for the first time, making it the first Indian city to welcome the event. Previous editions have taken place in London, Boston, Singapore, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro.
The royal couple began their Mumbai engagements on Monday with a cricket event at Ballard Estate. The event took place on N Morarji Road, with the couple receiving a traditional dhol-tasha welcome before joining the gathering.
For the first public engagements in Mumbai, Prince William gave his look a desi touch. He wore a deep blue Nehru jacket-style waistcoat by Indian label KARDO over a white shirt, pairing it with dark trousers. Princess Kate, meanwhile, chose a pastel green blazer styled with a white top and matching white trousers.
They were accompanied by former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and joined schoolgirls for a game of gully cricket. Prince William also showcased his batting skills, playing an on-drive shot during the match. Princess Kate hit a six during the game. The Prince and Princess subsequently spent time interacting with the children and Tendulkar.
Following their welcome, the couple stopped at a local tea stall beneath a large banyan tree, where they were served cutting chai in traditional kulhads. The gathering also featured performances by local musicians. One of the songs performed was 'Bella Ciao', the Italian anti-fascist anthem. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared glimpses of their time in Mumbai on their official Instagram account, featuring the city's coastline, busy streets and Rajabai Clock Tower.
Following their Mumbai engagements, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to travel to New Delhi, where they will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18. This will be William and Kate's second official visit to India. Their previous joint trip took place in April 2016, when they toured Mumbai, New Delhi and Agra, among other destinations, and also met Prime Minister Modi.
They are also expected to visit Dharma Productions, the Bollywood production house co-owned by filmmaker Karan Johar. Johar will host the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17. Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor will join Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek and Sachin Tendulkar as presenters.
Other notable names expected at the event include Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley, singer Shreya Ghoshal and composer Shashwat Sachdev. British pop group Take That, comprising Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, will also perform in India for the first time. Five winners will be selected from 15 finalists across five environmental categories. Each winner will receive £1 million to help develop or expand their respective projects.