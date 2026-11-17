Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Nov 17) visited the historic Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila. During his visit to the 125-year-old religious site, he led the foundation-stone ceremony marking the beginning of its redevelopment in the presence of the Panj Pyare. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Senator H.E. Francis Joseph Escudero and Manila City Mayor Mr Francisco Isko Moreno. The visit also highlighted the longstanding cultural and community links between India and the Philippines.

This comes as PM Modi is on his two-day trip to the Philippines to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. The high-stakes meetings in Manila are expected to be dominated by talks on maritime security, defence cooperation and trade ties. The Philippines, which holds the ASEAN chairmanship this year, is hosting both meetings. PM Modi’s visit comes at a time when shifting geopolitical equations in the Indo-Pacific have made Southeast Asia increasingly important to India’s strategic calculations.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared images from the ceremony, saying, “Feeling very blessed to be at the Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila.”

A gurdwara with a 125-year history

The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara has been part of Manila’s history since 1901. It was formally organised in 1903 and registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924. It is the oldest gurdwara in the Philippines.

For generations of Sikhs living in Manila, the gurdwara has been a place to pray and stay connected to their community. Its work is not limited to religious activities. It also runs cultural and charitable initiatives that involve people from different sections of Philippine society.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the institution has helped maintain close ties between the Indian-Sikh community and the people of the Philippines.