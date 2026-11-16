/Prince William chooses a jacket with Jamdani motifs crafted by Bengal artisans for his first outing in Mumbai

The royals are endorsing Indian homegrown brands, it seems. Prince William and Princess Catherine kicked off their three-day India visit on Monday morning in Mumbai with some gully cricket with sports legend Sachin Tendulkar and some good old Indian chai (tea).

The royal couple arrived at Mumbai’s Ballard Estate on Monday, November 16, as part of their three-day visit to India for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Founded by William in 2020, the initiative recognises and supports innovative solutions to some of the world's biggest environmental challenges.

Each time the royal couple are on a foreign trip, their outfits are closely watched and discussed, especially Catherine’s. However, on Monday it was William whose blue cotton jacket caught everyone’s attention.

For his first public outing, William wore a crisp ice-blue shirt, worn with the sleeves rolled up, with dark navy trousers and a deep blue Nehru jacket. According to fashion page Diet Sabya, the jacket is from a NOIDA-based brand KARDO. The handloom cotton piece was reportedly woven by artisans of West Bengal. The navy blue sleeveless jacket is mostly plain, but when one looks closer, one can see minute jamdani motifs on it. The Prince of Wales completed his look with brown shoes.

Meanwhile, William’s wife, Catherine, chose a mint-green tailored blazer teamed with a white top and crisp white, ankle-length tailored trousers. It made for an elegant daytime look.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of black and beige flats. The Princess has been spotted wearing this pair on several public occasions, including the Royal Charity Polo Cup and during her May 2026 visit to Italy.

William and Catherine’s second visit to India

The couple return to India after a decade. Fashion watchdogs would recall how Kate Middleton had a fashion moment during their 2016 Mumbai trip when wore a a creation by Indian designer Anita Dongre. She chose a breezy pink-and-green, Mughal-inspired printed tunic in georgette from Dongre's Spring/Summer 2016 collection, Love Notes, for an engagement at the Oval Maidan, where she also played cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and Dilip Vengsarkar.