/'We will find you': Iran issues threat to US Navy officers accused of attacking Minab school, killing 168 children

Iran has issued a threat against two United States Navy officers accused of ordering missile strikes on a school in Minab that killed 168 children. The Iranian Embassy in South Africa made the statement on social media platform X while resharing an eight-month-old post identifying the two American officials as ‘criminals’. "We will find you," the embassy wrote in a four-word post while quoting its earlier statement.

The original March 29 post identified the officers as Commander Leigh R Tate, commanding officer assigned to the USS Spruance, and Lieutenant Commander Jeffrey E York, the warship's executive officer. "Remember these two criminals. Leigh R Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in Minab," the March 29 post read.

"Don't they have children of their own?" it added while publicly accusing the two officers of responsibility for the deaths of the children. The latest threat came a day after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against targeting senior American officials. In a recent interview, Trump cautioned Iran that they will not exist very long, any longer if a senior US official were assassinated.

At the beginning of the US-Israel war against Iran in February, at least one US missile struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, killing at least 156 people, including 123 children. The development also comes after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was moved from his Washington-area residence to a military base amid persistent death threats reportedly linked to Tehran. Bessent recently told CNBC that the relocation was carried out solely on the advice of the United States Secret Service. "Why am I going to be afraid when the brave military personnel in the Gulf, President Trump, constantly receive death threats?" he had said.

‘US never apologised’

Speaking about the Minab school attack in a summit, Ayatullah Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader and a senior diplomat, said Washington had never apologised for the missile strike. He also claimed that the bodies of some children remained unrecovered. "They attacked Iran. On February 28, they attacked a primary school two times and killed 168 innocent people at the school. Till now, some of the bodies of these children couldn't be found," he said.