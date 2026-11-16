/'I've decided to leave Nvidia': Robotics engineer writes emotional post supporting Jensen Huang who left as CEO after affairs came to light

Nvidia robotics engineer Darrell Dai has quit the AI chip company in protest at Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO after his extramarital affairs, including one with tech executive and alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang, came to light. In a social media post, Dai criticised the board's move to oust Jensen, who resigned on November 12 ahead of its meeting. Shanghai-based Dai praised Jensen's vision and the engineering culture he built, and said he was disappointed by the lack of transparency around the leadership change.

What the departing engineer wrote about Jensen Huang

"I've decided to leave NVIDIA. There are a few things I want to say... I have seen Jensen as much more than the company's CEO," Dai wrote on X in a long post, alongside a photo of himself with Jensen.

"I admire his willingness to invest in a future that was not yet obvious. He committed to CUDA long before the deep learning boom and positioned NVIDIA for AI before it became everyone's priority. Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today's AI."

CUDA is Compute Unified Device Architecture, the software platform Nvidia introduced in 2006. CUDA allows developers to use Nvidia graphics chips for general-purpose computing. CUDA became the foundation on which most modern AI models are trained.

Dai said he saw the same vision in Jensen's push into physical AI: investing in robotics, sharing open-source tools and projects, and building computing platforms that bring AI into the physical world. "This is the work I do every day—and a future I believe in."

Jensen Huang built a culture, says departing engineer

"What matters most to me is the culture he helped build," Dai wrote.

"Engineers are encouraged to explore, take risks, and learn from mistakes. Jensen reads employees' Top 5 emails, follows their work, and engages directly. In a company this large, that connection matters. It makes an individual engineer feel that their ideas can still be heard. That is why this has been so disappointing." Dai is referring to regular emails that Nvidia staff send to the CEO, listing the top five things they are working on.

Dai said he did not have all the facts surrounding the allegations and could not prejudge the investigation, adding that his admiration for Jensen did not place him above scrutiny.

"What I find difficult to accept is having to come to terms with his departure before receiving an explanation that helps me understand it. What this means for our direction, our culture, and the people doing the work remains unclear to me."

'Engineers were not heard': Departing staffer on Jensen Huang exit from Nvidia

"I have felt that engineers' perspectives matter here. On this decision, I have not felt heard," Dai wrote, adding that the gap "has been more painful than I expected".

He said he understood that some information could not be shared immediately, but that did not erase "the feeling of being left outside a decision that affects the company we help build every day".

A company's greatness, Dai noted, comes from its leadership, its governance and the people who turn its ambitions into reality. "Employees' trust and sense of belonging are part of that, too."

"Jensen's vision and the engineering culture he shaped were important reasons I wanted to stay," he wrote.

"His departure led me to decide that my own chapter here should also come to a close. I leave with sadness and gratitude. The colleagues I have worked with, and the work we believed in together, will always matter to me."

Calls grow for Jensen's return amid fears of Nvidia brain drain

Some 1,600 comments in an internal "suggestion box" urged the board to take employee sentiment into account or reinstate Jensen. Tributes have poured in on LinkedIn, and a public petition calling for his return has crossed thousands of signatures.

Jensen's hands-on style inspired loyalty among long-serving senior engineers, many of whom are financially independent thanks to employee stock gains and could afford to leave.