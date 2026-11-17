The Israeli military uploaded 3.5 million photographs to Amazon's cloud platform so it could use Amazon's facial recognition technology on images of Palestinians, according to a Guardian investigation. This was used in the early phase of Israel's devastating carpet bombings in Gaza. The images were reportedly uploaded by a department of the Israeli military concerning people from Palestinian populations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. They were using Rekognition, the company’s AI-powered image analysis platform for a facial recognition project.
The images were moved to an Amazon data centre near Tel Aviv by a department known as Rolling Stone, which sits within a military software unit. Amazon was told of the plan in early 2024 so the department could use Rekognition, its AI-driven image analysis service.
Israel's control over the population registries for Gaza and the West Bank has given the department access to millions of photographs taken for Palestinian identity cards. After the ground operation in Gaza began in October 2023, the military also collected images of Palestinians at temporary checkpoints, but the Guardian could not establish whether those photos were among the 3.5 million uploaded.
According to the report, the technology was used to compare photographs with military databases to identify Palestinians and flag suspected militants. A military source told the Guardian that Amazon's infrastructure was needed because of the sheer volume of photographs. The documents also show that Israel has moved sensitive intelligence material and information about Palestinians into Amazon's data centres, data the Guardian describes as typically gathered indiscriminately and without consent.
The transfers took place under Project Nimbus, the cloud contract Amazon and Google signed with Israel in 2021. Rekognition was also reportedly used in the early weeks of the war to help identify hostages taken in the October 7 attack. The report does not claim how often the system misidentified people, or how many matches led to arrests. A 2024 New York Times report described Israeli facial recognition experiments in Gaza that misidentified civilians as militants, leading to wrongful detention, though it did not specify using Amazon. According to an investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call, the combination of rapid target generation, over 10% reported error rates, and relaxed rules of engagement led to widespread civilian fatalities.