The Israeli military uploaded 3.5 million photographs to Amazon's cloud platform so it could use Amazon's facial recognition technology on images of Palestinians, according to a Guardian investigation. This was used in the early phase of Israel's devastating carpet bombings in Gaza. The images were reportedly uploaded by a department of the Israeli military concerning people from Palestinian populations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. They were using Rekognition, the company’s AI-powered image analysis platform for a facial recognition project.

The images were moved to an Amazon data centre near Tel Aviv by a department known as Rolling Stone, which sits within a military software unit. Amazon was told of the plan in early 2024 so the department could use Rekognition, its AI-driven image analysis service.

Israel's control over the population registries for Gaza and the West Bank has given the department access to millions of photographs taken for Palestinian identity cards. After the ground operation in Gaza began in October 2023, the military also collected images of Palestinians at temporary checkpoints, but the Guardian could not establish whether those photos were among the 3.5 million uploaded.

According to the report, the technology was used to compare photographs with military databases to identify Palestinians and flag suspected militants. A military source told the Guardian that Amazon's infrastructure was needed because of the sheer volume of photographs. The documents also show that Israel has moved sensitive intelligence material and information about Palestinians into Amazon's data centres, data the Guardian describes as typically gathered indiscriminately and without consent.