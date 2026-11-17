As outages hit major industries in the world, with airlines grounded, Microsoft down, freezer hacks, and now banking disruptions, American Vice President JD Vance says the world definitely needs to be prepared for the worst. He said in a podcast that the United States is ready to handle a crisis. In October, many countries around the world asked their people to stockpile essentials. Former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino urged Americans to do the same for at least three days, claiming a major emergency could hit the world.

This kicked off a flurry of purchases, as people started stocking up on food, water and other commodities. Combined with the current geopolitical environment, panic set in, and people started asking how much preparation is needed to survive such a situation.

When Vance was asked about it on The Dan Bongino Show podcast, he said, "Have yourself an emergency radio, have yourself some batteries, get yourself some emergency food, get yourself a rain collection and water filtration, some filtration tablets." He clarified that no one needs to build bunkers, but preparation was essential. The US was not alone in calling on people to keep essential things handy. The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia all issued similar guidance.

Vance told Fox News in another interview that even though preparation was essential, building bunkers was not needed. "A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water," Vance told Laura Ingraham, adding, “My answer to that is no. We don’t see a crisis coming down.”

Also Read: Major US banks face service outage days after nationwide flight disruptions and Microsoft global outage

Why are governments preparing for emergencies?

The question now arises: why is the government preparing for a crisis, and why have people been asked to stockpile food, water and other things? Vance says this is because it is important to be prepared for emergencies. "We want to make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes," he said.