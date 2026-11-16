/Indian PM Narendra Modi meets diaspora in Manila, to attend ASEAN, Quad summit on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manila on Monday for an official visit focused on ASEAN, Quad summits, beginning with community engagements and cultural events that highlighted India-Philippines ties. Indian PM was received at Manila International Airport by Philippine officials, as members of the Indian diaspora gathered to welcome him, and he interacted with them at his hotel. The country has around 70,000 members of Indian diaspora, mainly from IT sector, according to govt estimates.

The Prime Minister then attended a special theatrical staging of the Ramayana titled Sita: The Ramayana Revisited, performed by the Integrated Performing Arts Guild of Iligan City. The production illustrated how the ancient Indian epic has become part of Southeast Asia’s cultural fabric, underlining shared civilisational heritage. Students of Filipino and Indian origin from Shri Sathya Sai School also recited the Purna Kumbha Shloka.

In the evening, PM Modi attended a gala dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. at the Philippine International Convention Centre for leaders participating in the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings. He wore a Barong Tagalog, the traditional formal attire for Filipino men, matching the dress of President Marcos and other dignitaries. The gathering formed part of the summit programme under the theme “Navigating the Future”.

On Tuesday, Indian PM is scheduled to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. He will also join US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for the Quad Leaders’ Summit, the first such meeting in two years. This will be PM Modi’s seventh consecutive Quad Leaders’ Summit, making him the only leader to have attended every edition. The United States is hosting the gathering on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings in Manila.

The Quad brings together Australia, India, Japan and the United States. It first coordinated practical assistance after the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and was elevated to leaders’ level in 2021. Its agenda centres on four pillars: maritime and transnational security (including maritime domain awareness), economic prosperity and security (critical minerals and resilient supply chains), critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response. The grouping has reaffirmed support for ASEAN unity and centrality.

India and ASEAN are marking 2026 as the Year of Maritime Cooperation. The summits are expected to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, advance connectivity and trade, and discuss Indo-Pacific stability.