/‘Don’t lecture India’: PM Meloni’s ally slams Italian leader Giacomo Filibeck; BJP files complaint

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s ruling coalition ally has slammed the country’s leftist leader, Giacomo Filibeck, for his comments targeting the Indian government, saying it is inappropriate to lecture a nation that enables 970 million citizens to vote and has its own democratic institutions and judiciary.

Filibeck, who was attending Bharat Summit 2026 organised by the Congress-ruled Telangana state government, created a controversy by raising the Congress party’s slogan ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ in his speech at the event.

Deborah Bergamini, a leader of the Forza Italia party, has defended India’s democratic institutions and electoral system while responding to Filibeck’s remarks targeting the Narendra Modi government.

Europeans should not lecture India on democracy, said Bergamini, stressing that the country has its own democratic institutions and judiciary to address electoral disputes.

“It is inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to vote,” Bergamini said, while stressing that India has its own democratic institutions and judiciary.

Bergamini was reacting to the row triggered by comments of Filibeck, the Secretary General of the Party of European Socialists (PES), backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign against irregularities in electoral rolls.

“An Italian representative from the European Socialists and Democrats group, while attending a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress party, attacked Prime Minister Modi’s BJP. This stems from the Indian opposition’s criticism of the ruling majority regarding a long-overdue revision of electoral rolls—a process intended to remove duplicate entries, the names of deceased individuals, and those who have relocated,” said Bergamini, who is the national deputy secretary of Forza Italia, a centre-right political party that is part of PM Giorgia Meloni’s ruling coalition.

“I believe that, in a democracy, everyone is free to put forward whatever arguments or accusations they see fit—provided, of course, that they can substantiate them,” she added.

Bergamini invokes India-Italy strategic partnership

Bergamini also said that Italy and India share a “special strategic partnership”, with cooperation across several sectors, and argued that foreign representatives should refrain from intervening in India’s internal political discussions.

“Furthermore, in instances like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debate of a major friendly nation—a country with which our own has established a ‘special strategic partnership’, fostering deep cooperation across all sectors,” she said.

She also questioned the appropriateness of European representatives commenting on India’s democratic processes, citing the scale of its electorate.

“Moreover, as Europeans, we find it inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to cast their votes. India possesses its own political institutions and judiciary; any conflicts or disputes should be addressed and resolved in accordance with the established rules of democracy,” Bergamini said.

Filibeck arrived on conference visa, breached rules

Meanwhile, Filibeck's remarks could land him in trouble, as according to government sources, he may have flouted visa norms.

Sources in the Indian government said that the Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck had come on a conference visa for which he had applied through the evisa portal.

Sources further said that foreigners are not supposed to interfere in domestic politics, whatever visa they may be on, and doing so, amounts to the flouting of visa rules.

Filibeck defended his actions while arguing that international gatherings were important to draw attention to challenges facing democracy.

“Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it. And the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party,” he said.

‘Deport him’: BJP complains to FRRO against Filibeck

The BJP has filed a formal complaint at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Hyderabad over comments by foreign delegates at the Congress-organised Bharat Summit 2026. The petition seeks the cancellation of the visa of Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck and his deportation for his alleged interference in Indian politics.

Filibeck’s remarks had triggered criticism from the BJP and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), with leaders questioning why a foreign politician was commenting on India’s domestic political issues at a Congress event.