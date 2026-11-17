Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday (Nov 17) said that the state needs to overhaul its education system and align academic programmes with changing global employment trends to tackle brain drain and create more opportunities for young people. Speaking at WION's 'The New Age Keralam Summit 2026' in Thiruvananthapuram, Satheesan said the state had declared a "Global Job Watch Tower" to monitor changes in the nature of jobs worldwide and help reshape its curriculum accordingly.

"The nature of jobs have been changing across the world. So we have to watch what is happening in the job world. Corresponding to that, we have to restructure the curriculum. We have to start the new academic programmes," he said.

Satheesan said Kerala wanted to transform itself into an education destination while addressing the continuing outflow of skilled people from the state.

'Brain drain is happening like anything'

The Chief Minister acknowledged that political leaders and successive governments shared responsibility for the brain drain. "Brain drain is happening like anything. I think we are all responsible for this, all the politicians, all the rulers are responsible for this," he said.

He argued that many academic programmes had become outdated and were failing to prepare students for available employment opportunities. "After completing the course they are not getting any jobs. Because you know that we are witnessing a knowledge revolution... new info is coming up," Satheesan said.

He pointed out that the nature of employment could change rapidly, making it necessary for educational institutions to keep pace. "Today a job is there, tomorrow it won't be there. We have to change the entire academic curriculum," he said.

Satheesan also said Kerala had a strong talent pool and wanted to showcase its skilled workforce to potential investors, including those looking beyond the state's major cities.

Kerala's ambition to become a global education hub

Satheesan described his vision of transforming Kerala into a global hub for higher education, innovation and opportunity. He said the roadmap included world-class education, globally relevant academic programmes and emerging career opportunities.

The summit, organised by WION in Thiruvananthapuram, brought together government representatives, policymakers and industry experts to discuss Kerala's maritime ambitions, investment prospects, tourism potential and diaspora-driven economy.