Deputy Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Monday that AI must have gone rogue and sparked the recent spate of outages that have hit the aviation, tech and banking sectors, and that officials see no sign of a cyberattack. Speaking to Fox News, Mullin said that he had asked ‘one guy in the tech industry’ not Elon Musk for the detail.

"I believe it's SI, because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is,"' Mullin said, using President Trump's preferred substitute for AI, super intelligence (SI). He said that he could say with "98% certainty" the country was not facing a cyberattack."

US has been facing several disruptions since last week. The disruptions include the FAA's nationwide ground stop and outages at banking platforms. A series of aviation, banking and Microsoft outages was cited. Banks affected included Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America.

"So when they put in a program that's able to write codes and it goes in and self-fixes itself, as it starts to self-fix itself it like a change order on a house. When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing as a ripple effect."

"It causes the systems to be overrun that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today. That was the conversation I had today. That kind of makes sense to me.'

Mulin also said that the “Homeland is secure” and ”banking system is secure," suggesting US citizens not to panic.

“When you see the banking system that went down, we got to use the resources that they asked for from the government to help them, and we were able to help navigate some of the systems with them,” Mullin said. “They were able to bring the system back up in a short period of time.”