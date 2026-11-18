A self-proclaimed psychic who goes by the name "Prophet of Doom" on YouTube claims he predicted the Microsoft outage weeks ago. Craig Hamilton-Parker says the massive cyber disruption on November 13 is just the beginning, and worse things for the internet will unfold in the coming weeks, according to a report by the Daily Star.

To back his claim, Hamilton posted a video explaining the outage and shared past footage from his channel, which he said showed that he had predicted the outages. Notably, Microsoft 365 started experiencing issues on Thursday evening, and the problems continued for several hours the next day. People were unable to access Microsoft Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and several other services. Australia and Japan, where the outage affected morning operations on Friday, reported that work was hampered at hospitals, schools and government departments.

Microsoft said it was not a cyberattack

Microsoft stressed that the outage was not linked to a cyberattack and attributed it to several factors. A months-old code defect in Microsoft's networking gateway servers kicked in following increased network traffic and a 14 per cent drop in server capacity from recent maintenance. The healthy servers were overloaded when users were redirected towards them, which triggered the same bug until over 80 per cent of the network went offline.

Also Read: Microsoft Outlook and Teams outage continues with tens of thousands affected

However, Hamilton claims that the world is under a "cyberattack", saying that he has been making several such predictions. “Perhaps today’s outage, as they’re calling it, is a bit of a reminder about what’s ahead, but I’ve been sort of arguing for a while that we’re already under a cyberattack," he said.



Predictions about the Microsoft outage

In a clip from March 2025, he said, "I feel we’re under attack. There’s a secret war going on. My feeling is there will be some form of outage, some form of compromise." An X outage followed, after which Hamilton said, "There’s going to be something bigger than that." He added, "Something that hits all of us. Something that might hit the Windows system or might hit Apple or hit something, perhaps interface of some sort that’s important to us."