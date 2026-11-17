All remaining opposition MPs in Nauru have joined President David Adeang's government, leaving the 19-member parliament of the Pacific island nation with no formal opposition for the first time since independence in 1968. Adeang announced the change in a Facebook post on November 10. He portrayed the new development as a "truly historic moment" of “unity, stability and shared purpose” to put national interests first. Adeang has been president since October 2023, when a no-confidence vote ousted his predecessor, Russ Kun. He was re-elected president unopposed in 2025.

The unique political system of Nauru

The nation has no formal political parties, and MPs are elected as independents. Informal groupings do form in parliament, but their membership is fluid. It is common for government and opposition blocs to shift allegiance in Pacific island nations, but this is the first time there has been a complete absence of any opposition in Nauru.

Two former opposition lawmakers have been given deputy cabinet minister posts, with portfolios announced on Tuesday (Nov 17). Pyon Deiye gets the Naoero Police Force, Justice and Border Control portfolios, while Jason Bingham Agir will lead Eigigu Holdings Corporation, the state-owned holding company that runs a range of government commercial businesses including supermarkets, a civic centre, transport services and motor insurance, as well as the Ministry for Sport. Appointing defectors to government posts is a standard incentive mechanism in Pacific parliamentary systems with independent MPs.

The new developments mean Adeang will govern without a formal opposition until the next general election in 2028.

Parliamentary terms in Nauru last three years.

Nauru has a history of political corruption and vote-buying

While it is not clear whether the switch of allegiance resulted from incentives or intimidation, the nation has been known for political corruption and vote-buying. Election candidates offer motorcycles, household goods or other inducements to voters.

Bribery scandals involving Australian firms and Nauruan politicians have been reported in the past. The Australian Federal Police investigated allegations that Getax, a Gold Coast-based phosphate exporter, bribed Nauruan politicians to secure favourable phosphate deals, and the company has since been charged with foreign bribery offences in Australia. In 2016, Australia's ABC reported bank records showing regular payments from Getax into the account of Adeang 's late wife, described as "consultancy fees". He has called the bribery allegations "baseless" and has never been charged.

Freedom House, in its 2026 report, said Nauruans generally enjoy political rights and civil liberties, but corruption remains an ongoing challenge.

Past governments, including periods in which Adeang held senior roles, suspended opposition MPs and faced criticism over media controls and scrutiny. In 2014, as justice minister, Adeang led a motion to suspend opposition MPs over comments to foreign media. All news outlets in the country are owned by the state, and the government's own Facebook posts were the only source for the latest announcement. Foreign journalists find it difficult to report from the ground due to the high cost of visas of up to 8,000 Australian dollars, up from AU$200.

The island's politics also carry regional weight. Nauru cut ties with Taiwan in 2024 to restore relations with China. It is now one of China's closest allies in the region