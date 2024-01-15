Influenced by China, Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan

Highly influenced by China, the South Pacific nation of Nauru on Monday (Jan 15) severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan. The decision by Nauru comes a couple of days after the culmination of presidential elections in Taiwan.

The Nauru government in an official statement said it “will sever ‘diplomatic relations’ with Taiwan as of this day and no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan".

Instead, the island nation was now seeking full resumption of diplomatic relations with China.

"This change is in no way intended to affect our existing warm relationships with other countries," the Nauru government said.

"Nauru remains a sovereign and independent nation and wants to maintain friendly relations with other countries."

Taiwan severs ties as well

After the switch, Taiwan also released a statement saying it was ending diplomatic relations with Nauru to safeguard its national dignity.

Nauru's switching of allegations makes it the first country after the Taiwanese elections to end diplomatic ties with Taipei. The island nations is now left with only 12 diplomatic allies, including Guatemala, Paraguay, Eswatini, Palau and the Marshal Islands.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory but the island nation and its people have never accepted Beijing's control. Taipei holding the presidential elections and electing an anti-China voice in Lai Ching-te did not go down well with Beijing.

Immediately after, China went down to work and convinced the island microstate, having a population of 12,500 to abandon Taiwan and follow the one-China principle.

According to experts, veteran politician David Adeang's sudden ascension as Nauru's president in October last year might explain the sharp and unexpected turn in the foreign policy of the pacific nation.