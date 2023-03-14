Taiwan prepares for 'worst case scenario' with China by altering defence spending strategy

Taking the adage 'hope for the best, prepare for the worst' to heart, Taiwan is focusing its attention on developing weapons and equipment, anticipating a blockade of the Taiwan Strait by China. The Taiwanese defence ministry mentioned the plan in a recently released report that is currently seeking parliamentary budget approval.

China considers Taiwan a part of its territory but the island nation and its people have never accepted Beijing's control. However, after Beijing staged war games around the island, fired indiscriminate missiles and declared it a no-fly zone last year in an attempt to simulate how it would look to cut Taiwan off in case of a potential conflict, Taipei has taken evasive actions.

The report added that Taiwan will be preparing parts for F-16 fighters, replenishing weapons, reviewing strategic fuel reserves and repairing abilities to 'strengthen combat continuity'.

"Recently, the Communist military's exercise and training model has been adjusted from a single military type to joint operations of land, sea, air and rocket forces. It is adopting an actual war approach and shifting from training to combat preparation," read the report.

The report was released on the same day when Chinese President Xi Jinping batted for 'modernisation' of the army to make it the 'Great Wall of Steel'.

"We must fully promote the modernisation of national defence and the armed forces, and build the people's armed forces into a Great Wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests," said Xi in his closing remarks at the annual parliament session.

After former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation in August 2022, China upped the ante on Taiwan. During the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) congress last year, Xi asserted that the Taiwan matter was for the Chinese people only.

“The resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, to be decided by the Chinese people," said Xi.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort. But, we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

(With inputs from agencies)