Taiwan braces for blockade by China | Xi Jinping plans to speak with Zelensky: WSJ Report

Taiwan has lived for decades under constant threat of an invasion by china. Beijing claims taiwan as a part of its territory to be seized one day By force if required. However, many Taiwanese people consider their self-ruled island to be distinct - whether or not independence is ever officially declared. Taiwan's defence spending this year will focus on preparing weapons & equipment for a total blockade by china. Taiwan's ministry said it began reviewing strategic fuel reserves & repair abilities last year. The ministry said china has been conducting joint force operations. Beijing plans to control strategic choke points & deny access to foreign forces. China's military's eastern theatre command last year sent over 1,700 aircraft into Taiwan's air defence zone. That, as per Taiwan, is more than double the number from a year earlier & poses a 'substantial threat'. Just a few weeks back, Taiwan said it had spotted 19 Chinese air force planes in its air defence zone in 24 hours.