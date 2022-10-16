'Will never renounce force', says Xi Jinping on Taiwan during the party Congress

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday morning addressed the 20th party Congress, a once-in-a-five-year event. Starting his speech by praising the government's zero-Covid policy and keeping Hong Kong under his thumb, Xi quickly diverted his attention to Taiwan and said the matter was for Chinese people only.

“The resolution of the Taiwan issue is a matter for the Chinese people themselves, to be decided by the Chinese people," said Xi.

The CCP leader added that China reserves the option of “taking all measures necessary” against separatist forces.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort. But, we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

Read more: China's 20th Communist Party Congress LIVE updates | Xi decries 'Cold War mentality'

He also lauded his government's approach despite Taiwan's secessionist forces attempting to break away from China.

"In the face of serious provocations by the Taiwan independence separatists and the interference of external force, we resolutely carried out major struggles against separatism and interference, demonstrating our firm determination and strong ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and oppose Taiwan independence force."

Xi added that his government had worked to curb separatism and foreign interference in Taiwan.

“We put forward an overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, promote cross-strait exchange and cooperation, resolutely oppose Taiwan independence, resolutely oppose interference by external powers, and firmly grasp the dominance and initiative in cross-strait relations."

As reported by WION, at the week-long congress, Xi is expected to crown himself for a third straight term in the office. The move is an attempt by Xi to match the legacy of Mao Zedong and remain in the power corridors of Beijing for perpetuity.

Read more: Xi’s third term to strengthen authoritarian regime in China: Report

Furthermore, according to Chinese state media, Xi is expected to adopt an amendment to the party's constitution.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: