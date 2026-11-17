Scientists have found that being on the upper side of body weight might actually be a good thing for older people. According to Bryan Blissmer, a health researcher at the University of Rhode Island, who spoke to The New York Times, a higher body mass index or “BMI”, is beneficial for adults aged 65 and above and might actually help them live longer. Excess body fat is typically linked with health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. However, that is not fully true for older adults.

For the study, scientists studied data on 6,905 older adults in the US gathered over 14 years. While some fat is good for them, where it sits on the body also matters. A person with higher fat accumulation on the abdomen is at risk of inflammation, high cholesterol levels and Type 2 diabetes, Blissmer said. However, fat in the hips, chest or butt is less "biologically active."

The same was true for younger adults also. Even those with a normal BMI but fat around the waist were found to be at a higher risk of early death.

There is another catch when it comes to BMI. The index does not separate fat and muscle, which sometimes leads to a higher BMI. Blissmer's research from August shows that people with a high BMI may have more muscle and other lean mass, which puts them in a better state to handle sickness and injuries.

Meanwhile, the researchers cautioned that the study should not be seen as "evidence that excess adiposity is biologically protective" and rather reflects "the limitations of BMI and the heterogeneity of body composition in later life." Talking about the younger adults with a lower BMI, Blissmer said that their finding challenges the belief that lower BMI means a person is in good health.