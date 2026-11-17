Banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) led by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has reportedly asked supporters to gather outside the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, between November 19 and November 27. Escalating their threats against the actor, Pannun has reportedly warned that Bachchan will be held accountable for his alleged remarks made during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The actor has consistently denied the accusation over the years.

Pannun shares cryptic message

Pannun has posted a cryptic message on social media for Bachchan –‘Bach Gaye Yan PHAS Gaye’. Reminding Mumbai Sikhs of 31 October 1984, Pannun has offered Rs 11 lakh for a “Khalistan Jalsa" at Bachchan’s Jalsa.

This isn’t the first time that Pannun and SFJ has threatened Bachchan over claims that he raised provocative slogans following the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in October 1984. These threats resurfaced prominently after Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh touched Bachchan’s feet on Kaun Banega Crorepati.



SFJ has previously attempted to pursue legal action against Bachchan in US courts, alleging he incited violence on October 31, 1984.

Bachchan has denied allegations

For years, Amitabh Bachchan has formally and repeatedly denied ever making any inflammatory remarks or inciting violence against the Sikh community, including in a 2011 letter addressed to the Akal Takht.



In November 2011, Amitabh Bachchan had sent a formal letter to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, explicitly denying all allegations that he incited violence during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The letter was delivered through a Mumbai-based member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) after sections of the Sikh community objected to Bachchan’s invitation to the Virasat-e-Khalsa inauguration ceremony at Anandpur Sahib.

Addressed to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, Bachchan in his letter, had termed the claims that he raised provocative slogans following Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination as “wild, irresponsible, and most unfounded". Bachchan stated that the accusations had caused him “acute agony" and emphasised that he never uttered any words against the Sikh community.

In the letter, Bachchan condemned the riots outright. He wrote that the violence against Sikhs would always remain a “blot and a dark phase in the history of our country".To emphasise his deep respect for Sikhism, Bachchan had noted that he is “half Sikh" by birth through his mother, Teji Kaur Suri. Bachchan had even enclosed a photograph of his turbaned Sikh maternal grandfather with the letter, emphasising that his upbringing made it unthinkable for him to instigate violence against the community.



Bachchan eventually chose not to attend the Anandpur Sahib event despite having received an official invitation from the Punjab government.

Threats from the Bishnoi gang

Bachchan and his son Abhishek have also received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi network over the same 1984 allegations.



Just days ago, the Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a shooting plot outside Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa, arresting two suspected shooters from Punjab.