An OpenAI Foundation board member, Paul Christiano, has warned that AI will become the most likely cause of human death within a few months. Speaking at the Hinton Lectures 2026, an AI ethics summit hosted by Nobel laureate and computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, he said that "AI accidents" will soon start causing deaths.

Issuing a stark warning, Christiano said that for "most people in this room, the most likely reason they will die is because of an AI accident." He added, "If we try to develop AI along the most rapid trajectory, if we said we’re just going to build this as quickly as we can, in the easiest way we can, we would be looking at something like a coin flip of an AI takeover."

According to him, humans will become "collateral damage" in the quest to develop and grow AI. He said that there is a "very real possibility" that "AI misalignment issues prevent you from going about life normally, because you are dead or enslaved." If you think the steps taken by governments and companies, who are already aware of the dangers AI poses to humanity, will avert the disaster, you are wrong. Christiano says that even with “realistic policy responses, the risk remains exceptionally high.”

Warnings about AI and end of humanity

Paul Christiano's warning about AI that would be more intelligent than humans follows other recent statements in which AI workers and bosses have cautioned that AI poses an existential threat to humanity. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has long described superhuman machine intelligence as potentially "the greatest threat to the continued existence of humanity".

Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, also cautioned about it in the company's IPO prospectus. He has warned that rapidly advancing models carry catastrophic risks, including autonomous deception, cyberattacks, and lowering barriers to creating biological weapons.