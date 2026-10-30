/Man is excused from using AI at work on religious grounds - 'I want to uphold human dignity'

A man in Kentucky came up with a way to get his organisation to back off from forcing him to use AI at work. A research administrator at the University of Kentucky simply argued that his religion forbids him from using AI. David Durman said he identifies as a humanist and wants to see human beings grow. Giving his work to a machine went against his beliefs, and it felt immoral. The American Humanist Association released details of the case.

According to a report from the Religion News Service, this argument let him get an exemption from using AI at work. The 45-year-old told the outlet that the university assertively pushed the staff to use AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. However, since he is a humanist, it undermined his belief in the importance of the human parts of life.

Law requires companies to make accommodations for religious beliefs

Durman approached the American Humanist Association, and the body helped him draft a request for a religious accommodation under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Under this law, if an employee's religious beliefs clash with his job duties, the organisation should make the required adjustments to help him function smoothly. Federal courts accept secular humanism as a religion, and so Durham has the same rights as other religions.

As a humanist, he wanted to “uphold human dignity”

He sent the letter to the University of Kentucky’s Office of Equal Opportunity. He wrote, "Substituting automated machine processing for human presence, authentic listening, and personal responsibility in my work directly conflicts with my obligation to uphold human dignity and flourishing as primary." His request was accepted, and Durman no longer needs to work with AI. However, he still needs to cooperate with those who continue to use the technology.

Durman told Religious News Service that handing over his job to AI was "undercutting my ability to be a moral actor." He said, "The process and work involved in thinking through situations, through my work, through my ethics, through the way I handle other people, is a key component in being able to develop myself as a moral person."