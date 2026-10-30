/US midterms 2026: Trump says Black and Jewish voters supporting Abdul El-Sayed are 'crazy' | WATCH

President Donald Trump on Thursday criticised Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, saying Black and Jewish voters who support him are ‘crazy’ during a rally in South Carolina. “When we find some of the things he said were horrible, if you’re Black or if you’re Jewish, and if you vote for Abdul, you’re crazy. Okay, you’re crazy,” Trump said at the rally. “You’re crazy anyway,” Trump added of El-Sayed supporters.

Trump’s remarks, delivered hundreds of miles from Michigan, highlighted Republican efforts to make El-Sayed a central target in political contests beyond the state. El-Sayed could make history as the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

During his speech, Trump repeated allegations linking El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood, saying the candidate is ‘definitely Muslim Brotherhood’. El-Sayed has disavowed the Islamist political movement and denied allegations that he or his family has ties to the organisation.

The latest comments followed Trump's remarks at a Michigan rally last weekend, where he criticized Jewish voters who support the Democratic candidate. “I cannot understand how anybody who’s Jewish can even think about voting for this guy,” Trump said at the time. Trump also said anyone who is Jewish and supports El-Sayed should be ashamed of themselves.

Watch the video here

Michigan Senate race draws national attention