/Rs 18 Lakh Apple MacBook Pro? Apple launches new touchscreen models in India, check prices

Apple’s new MacBook Pro line-up is drawing attention for two reasons: a touchscreen display and a price tag that can reach Rs 17.99 lakh in India for a fully configured model. The launch also comes with an internet-friendly comparison: the touchscreen MacBook Pro has arrived before GTA 6.

Apple’s two options target different users. The touchscreen model focuses on OLED display technology and premium hardware, while the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip puts greater emphasis on graphics, AI performance and value within Apple’s high-end laptop range.



Apple Touchscreen MacBook Pro: Price in India

According to the supplied details, the touchscreen MacBook Pro is available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, with M5 Pro and M5 Max chip options.

Model Starting price in India

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro Rs 3,49,900

16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro Rs 4,09,900

14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max Rs 5,49,900

16-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Max Rs 5,89,900

The most expensive configuration could cost Rs 17,99,700, with an 18-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory and 16TB of storage, alongside the stated software options.

Pre-orders reportedly began on October 28, with availability scheduled for November 9.

OLED Touchscreen vs Liquid Retina XDR: What Changes?

The touchscreen model’s biggest difference is its display. It is described as featuring a tandem OLED panel with touch support, a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. It also brings Dynamic Island to the MacBook Pro line-up, according to the supplied information. The feature is familiar to iPhone users, but its reported arrival on a Mac would mark a notable change in the laptop experience. The M6 MacBook Pro, by comparison, retains the Liquid Retina XDR display without touchscreen controls. Users would continue to rely on the keyboard and trackpad.

M6 MacBook Pro: Performance and AI Features

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip starts at Rs 2,39,900, with 16GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The stated education price is Rs 2,27,900. Apple claims the M6 delivers up to 30 per cent faster graphics performance and up to 25 per cent faster on-device AI performance than the M5. The chip has a 12-core CPU and 12-core GPU, alongside a Neural Engine for AI workloads. Both laptops are said to offer up to 24 hours of battery life. The M6 model also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

Which should you choose?