/King: Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor to reunite after 15 years for a special song

One of 2026’s most anticipated films,King,is already generating buzz ahead of its theatrical release on December 24. Days after reports suggested that Deepika Padukone would return to the set for a song shoot after welcoming her second daughter, Devi, in September 2026, another update has caught fans’ attention. Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are set to reunite and bring back the nostalgia of one of their most beloved tracks, “Chammak Challo,” on screen after 15 years.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor to reunite for King song

According to a report by Variety India, SRK and Kareena are set to reunite for a song for Siddharth Anand’s King. The song shoot reportedly began in Mumbai on October 27 (Tuesday), with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant overseeing the sequence. The song is being filmed on a large scale.

A source told the publication that the track aims to recreate the magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s popular dance number “Chammak Challo” from the 2011 sci-fi film Ra.One. “The shooting started today, October 27. The track promises to bring back the magic of their iconic dance numbers like ‘Chammak Challo,’ with international dancers also said to be coming on board.”

King Poster Out

On Tuesday, SRK unveiled a new poster for his film, King, offering a closer look at his character as he holds a rose between his lips while everything burns in the background. He captioned the post with a reference to a hit song from his film Baadshah and wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya... Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon… #KING In cinemas 24.12.26.”

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