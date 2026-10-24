/French Open: PV Sindhu storms into final with win over Hina Akechi

PV Sindhu reached the French Open final for the first time in her career after defeating Japan’s Hina Akechi in a thrilling three-game semi-final in Paris on Saturday (Oct 24). The two-time Olympic medallist will face world No. 1 An Se Young of South Korea in Sunday’s final, with a chance to win her second Super 750 title of the year. Sindhu, who won the Japan Open Super 750 in July, beat world No. 22 Akechi 21-10, 20-22, 21-16 in a match lasting one hour and 13 minutes. However, she faces a tough challenge against An, having lost all 10 of their previous meetings.

The Indian also suffered straight-game defeats against the South Korean at the Indonesia Open and Singapore Open earlier this year.

Sindhu shows composure under pressure

The opening game remained close until 8-8 before Sindhu took control and led 11-9 at the interval and then won 11 of the next 12 points to take the game 21-10 in just 18 minutes.

Akechi fought back in the second game with strong defence and clever shots. Sindhu recovered from a four-point deficit and levelled the score at 16-16. However, the Japanese shuttler held her nerve in the closing stages, saving the contest at 20-20 before winning the game 22-20.

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Sindhu started the decider strongly, but Akechi fought back to make it 15-15. The Indian then raised her game, winning a crucial 38-shot rally after her opponent made a net error. Sindhu followed it with accurate net play and a cross-court smash to seal the match.