/Sooryavanshi fails to fire on India comeback as top-order struggles in 2nd T20I

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s much hyped return to the Indian Team ended quickly and disappointingly as the teen batting star failed to fire in the second T20I at Hagley Oval. Walking into the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Ishan Kishan, Sooryavanshi’s brief stay at the crease lasted just eight balls as he struggled to find his rhythm, just like the openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.



The Christchurch crowd cheered Sooryavanshi’s entry to the crease in the 5th over, but the left-hander departed for eight, caught by Daryl Mitchell off Nathan Smith. His dismissal silenced the vociferous Indian supporters.

As New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner indicated before the start of the series that they were prepared for Sooryavanshi’s fireworks and had plans for him, the Kiwis were onto it from the word go. Jacob Duffy, who dismissed Samson caught inside the circle off a slower one, bowled a steamy bouncer to welcome Sooryavanshi to New Zealand. Another short one followed before Michael Bracewell was handed the ball to bowl the last over of the powerplay.



While Sooryavanshi escaped getting out on the third ball he faced when he miscued one to the point, only for Bevon Jacobs to lose sight of the ball, he could last four more before perfectly finding Mitchell at the covers off Smith. Sooryavanshi looked devastated as he walked back to the pavilion.

India Top-Order Struggles in 2nd T20I

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Not only Sooryavanshi, but Abhishek Sharma also escaped a dismissal early on the innings, thanks to Duffy’s overstepping. Samson played a maiden first over off Matt Henry but accelerated afterwards as the pair added 40 for the first wicket in five overs.



Abhishek failed to find his groove as he was dismissed soon after on 27 off 21, leaving India reeling at 56 for three. Captain Shreyas Iyer was clean bowled by Mitchell Santner before the Kiwi skipper also accounted for Axar Patel two balls later on 11.

