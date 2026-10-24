/Bhuvneshwar strikes early on return but Phillips, Jacobs blast NZ to 180/5 in 2nd T20I

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early on his comeback to the Indian team, only for the Kiwi batting pair of Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs to punish India with a marathon partnership in the second T20I on Saturday (Oct 24). The hosts scored 180 for five in 20 overs, with Phillips completing his second successive fifty in two games. The right-hander scored 70 off 43 balls, and Jacobs added 58 off 46 to power New Zealand to a formidable total at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. For India to take a 2-0 lead in this five-match series, they need 181 runs to win the match.