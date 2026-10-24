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Bhuvneshwar strikes early on return but Phillips, Jacobs blast NZ to 180/5 in 2nd T20I

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Oct 24, 2026, 14:23 IST | Updated: Oct 24, 2026, 14:23 IST
Bhuvneshwar strikes early on return but Phillips, Jacobs blast NZ to 180/5 in 2nd T20I

2nd T20I Bhuvneshwar strikes on return but Phillips, Jacobs blast NZ to 1805 Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (58) counter Bhuvneshwar Kumar's early strike to guide New Zealand to 180/5 in the 2nd T20I. India need 181 to win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early on his comeback to the Indian team, only for the Kiwi batting pair of Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs to punish India with a marathon partnership in the second T20I on Saturday (Oct 24). The hosts scored 180 for five in 20 overs, with Phillips completing his second successive fifty in two games. The right-hander scored 70 off 43 balls, and Jacobs added 58 off 46 to power New Zealand to a formidable total at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. For India to take a 2-0 lead in this five-match series, they need 181 runs to win the match.

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About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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