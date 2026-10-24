/Fauzi teaser out: Prabhas takes on the British Empire in patriotic avatar | Watch

The makers of Fauzi celebrated Prabhas' birthday by giving fans a glimpse of the superstar in a fierce and patriotic avatar. The newly released teaser introduces him as a fearless soldier fighting against the British Empire during India's freedom struggle, setting the stage for an intense historical drama.

The upcoming film is set to explore a different role, promising a powerful combination of history, action and drama.

Fauzi teaser

The teaser, released on Friday evening, sets a gritty tone from the beginning, opening in Berlin with a tense historical conversation between Adolf Hitler and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose about British oppression in India.

As the video progresses, viewers are introduced to a lone rebel warrior who challenges the might of the British Empire. The teaser builds anticipation around Prabhas' character, culminating in an intense action sequence featuring the superstar.

The first glimpse has shared excitement among fans, who are eager to see Prabhas in this new avatar. The makers also shared a caption alongside the teaser, writing, "Presenting the declassified File No. 25 - #Fauzi In cinemas March 19th 2027."

Internet reaction to the teaser

Reacting to the teaser, one user said, "IN REBEL MODE 🔥 Only Fans in India have guts to Collar rise and say I’m fan of INDIAS BIGGEST SUPER STAR PRABOSS." Another added, "brutal." The third comment read, "INDIA’s BIGGEST SUPER STAR." "Prabhas's look is looking really good," said another fan. "Excited for this movie," wrote one. Another said, "After baahubali one more blockbuster movie is (Fauji)." Many fans also shared birthday wishes for the actor.

About Fauzi

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar have produced the film.

The historical drama is expected to present Prabhas in a never-seen-before role, with the freedom struggle serving as the backdrop for its story.