/Prabhas’ Spirit shifts to Diwali 2027, set for box office clash with Ramayana part 2

Prabhas, known for films such as Baahubali and Kalki 2898 AD, is gearing up for his next project, Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film’s release plans have now undergone a change, placing it in the Diwali 2027 window alongside another highly anticipated release, Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 2. The makers of Spirit shared a surprising update on Sunday, announcing a new release date for the highly anticipated film, which was earlier scheduled to release on March 5, 2027. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the action drama stars Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj, Kanchana and Aishwarya Desai in key roles.

Spirit's new release date announced

On October 18, filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga sparked excitement among fans by sharing a new look of Prabhas from Spirit. He made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), building anticipation for the upcoming film while revealing its revised release date.

He wrote, "Dear Prabhas Anna fans 🤍 I want to introduce a NEW POSTER, featuring the man behind the shades, with the NEW RELEASE date on it. Just few minutes...🔥"

A few minutes later, Vanga shared a new look of the Baahubali actor and revealed that the film will now be released in October 2027. He wrote, "Check this out........#Spirit #InSpiritMode @TSeries @VangaPictures #IndiasBiggestSuperStar 29TH OCTOBER DIWALI 2027. Worldwide RELEASE DATE."

Prabhas’ new look

The new poster features Prabhas in a stylish look, with the actor wearing a black cap, dark sunglasses and a heavy beard against a white background.

Soon after Vanga’s post caught fans’ attention, social media users began sharing their reactions to the announcement. One user wrote, "Advance happy Diwali 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥" Another user wrote, "prabhas anna fans waiting🔥"

Another user wrote, "Noooo , dont do it to me 😭 Every movie i am excited for is delayed" One more user wrote, "Vangaaaa bruhh We can't wait untill oct'27😭😭💔"

Spirit vs Ramayana Part 2

The Diwali 2027 box office could witness a major face-off, with Prabhas’ Spirit scheduled to release on October 29 and Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Part 2 expected to arrive during the same festive period.

Although the makers of Ramayana have yet to confirm an exact release date, the potential clash between the two highly anticipated films has already sparked online buzz.

About Spirit