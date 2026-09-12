/Pranay Reddy Vanga challenges critics ahead of Prabhas' Spirit release: 'Will see when it releases'

Days after the release of Romanchakam, producer Pranay Reddy Vanga has openly challenged film critics over their approach to reviewing films. The brother of Sandeep Reddy Vanga has asked them to see whether they can have the same impact on Spirit that he said they had on his latest Telugu romantic comedy.

The comments were made while he was speaking about Romanchakam, which was released on September 3. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

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Pranay Reddy Vanga challenges film critics

"If you get into production, you understand how hard the director works to execute what’s written and the kind of problems that arise during production," he said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

He subsequently turned his attention to Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming directorial starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri. "They plucked feathers from a chicken egg. If they are really capable of doing something, let’s see when Spirit releases. We will see when it releases," he added.

About Spirit

The film marks the first collaboration of Sandeep and Prabhas. Said to be an intense action drama, Prabhas is reportedly playing a police officer.

Triptii Dimri, and Vivek Oberoi are also playing key roles in the film. Deepika Padukone was initially attached to the project but later exited, after which Triptii was brought on board.

Even before its release, the film has generated significant buzz. The makers have already unveiled the first look posters of the lead characters on social media.

Spirit is expected to arrive in theatres on March 5, 2027.

Pranay Reddy Vanga's Romanchakam