/Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Spirit’s theatrical clash with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi; Prabhas starrer to receive A certificate

Spirit is gearing up as one of the most anticipated films on the 2027 calendar. Starring Prabhas, the film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The filmmaker has now given a new update on the action drama, confirming that it is expected to receive an adult-only certificate. He has also addressed the release clash with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

Vanga spoke about Spirit during the trailer launch of Romanchakam, which is backed by Bhadrakali Pictures. The filmmaker also used the event to praise Prabhas' popularity across the country.

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Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Spirit

While speaking at the trailer launch, he shared that Romanchakam has received a clean U certificate. "Till now, all our films received an A certificate, and my upcoming film Spirit with Prabhas will also get an A certificate. So, watch Romanchakam with your families," Vanga said.

In Spirit, Prabhas is set to play a police officer, with Triptii Dimri cast as the female lead. Vivek Oberoi is also part of the film, and the project reportedly follows a cop as he takes on an international criminal network.

Vanga on Spirit's clash with Varanasi

He also dismissed the rumours regarding the delay of Spirit's release. "Yes, we are coming on March 5, 2027, and there is no doubt about it. We have completed a 40-day schedule, and another 65 days of shooting is left. We are able to complete it on time," he added.

While attending the event, he also reacted to the biggest questions around Spirit: Its clash with Varanasi. Starring Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli's directorial is expected to arrive on April 7, 2027, just 37 days after Spirit's release on March 5, 2027.

When asked about the small gap between two big releases, he said, "It will be sufficient. There is around 37 days gap. Also, that film (Varanasi) is bigger than Spirit."

During the interaction, Vanga also called Prabhas one of the country's most popular actors. "Not just my feeling, but most people feel that... Prabhas is INDIA'S BIGGEST SUPERSTAR."