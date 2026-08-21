/'Leaked story details, wanted profit share': Sandeep Vanga's brother breaks silence on Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit

The controversy around Deepika Padukone’s exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit is far from over. Padukone had walked out of Vanga’s Spirit in 2025 after the makers failed to comply with her demands, which included, among others, an 8-hour workday. The move sparked an industry-wide debate and discussion about what the ideal number of hours is that one must work on a film set. A year since DP’s exit, the director’s brother Pranay Reddy Vanga has shared fresh details about her exit.

While it was widely known that Deepika had demanded an eight-hour workday, Pranay has claimed that the actress also wanted a profit share. Pranay serves as the producer of Spirit.

What did Pranay Reddy Vanga say about Deepika's exit from Spirit?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In an interview with NTV, Pranay opened up about the decision to replace Deepika in the Prabhas-led film. He said the discussions involved several factors, including the actor's remuneration and working hours.

"The reason is the same as what was already mentioned. One was remuneration; the second was timing. Apart from that, there are some other reasons too," Pranay revealed.

According to Pranay, it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga who decided to move ahead without Deepika. He claimed that the filmmaker had been in conversations with the actress for approximately 18 months and wanted her to play a part in Spirit.

Pranay also hinted that Deepika's recent box-office success had strengthened her position during negotiations.

'Deepika demanded 10 per cent of film's profit'

Pranay also alleged that the discussions went beyond negotiations over acting fee. According to him, Deepika had wanted a share of the film’s profit. He shared, "She demanded 10 per cent of the film's profit. Soon after, everything went overboard. See, she can ask for anything. If we are willing to give, we can give. But the economics (budget) should also work out for us. We thought that it was not working. This is why we thought of other options. Once we started looking for other options, they started leaking everything."

"We discussed the story and character with her. Things discussed internally should not be revealed, but she leaked all of them. That is why we are disturbed," he said.

Pranay stated that according to his version of the events that transpired during the discussion, the disagreements were not over an additional Rs 5-6 crore as remuneration.

What was the controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

The actress was reportedly set to play the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit opposite Prabhas. However, the actress chose to exit the film before the shooting began in 2025. Reports stated that her demand for an eight-hour workday shift was not met by the director.

Triptii Dimri was subsequently announced as her replacement opposite Prabhas.

The controversy intensified after discussion about the film's plot and an alleged 'A-Rated Action' element appeared online.

Reacting to the alleged ‘leak’, Sandeep expressed displeasure on X without naming anyone. He claimed that details he had discussed with an actor in confidence had been disclosed publicly.

"When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, You've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are..."

He further wrote, "Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it."

Sandeep concluded the post by writing, "Aisa karo.... Agli baar poori kahani bolna... kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha (Next time, tell them the complete story because I don't really care.)"

He also quoted the saying, "Khundak mein billi khamba noche." and used the hashtag "Dirty PR Games".

All about the 8-hour work shit debate

Deepika has previously spoken about the wider discussion around her working conditions, although she has not addressed every claim linked to her departure from Spirit. The actress spoke to CNBC-TV18 in 2025 about the controversy and said she had fought her battles silently.

"I am someone who has always fought my battles silently, and for some strange reason, sometimes they become public-which is not the way I know and not the way I've been brought up. To fight my battles silently and in a dignified way is the way I know."

In an earlier conversation with Brut India, Deepika defended her reported request for an eight-hour shift and said she did not consider it unreasonable.

"I don't think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair and I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. And I am saying this, if I may say so myself, a top star, so you can only imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else, for the crew, for example," she said.

She also pointed out that similar working hours have been followed by male actors.

"I am not the first one who has asked for something like this. In fact, there are a lot of actors, male actors, who have been working on an 8-hour shift for years, and it's never made headlines," she said.