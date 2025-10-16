/Spirit first look out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga presents his lead pair- a bruised Prabhas and a saree clad Triptii Dimri

Sandeep Reddy Vanga just teased fans with the first look of his upcoming film Spirit. As India welcomed 2026, the first look of the highly anticipated film was unveiled online. Raw, powerful, and unapologetically intense, the first look of Spirit makes an immediate statement. The poster features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri- the lead pair of the film.
After the thunderous impact of Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborate once again in this film.
About Spirit poster
The poster shows a bare-bodied Prabhas, with his back towards the camera, standing on a balcony with a drink in his hand as he leans towards Triptii, who lights up his cigarette. Prabhas’s back is bruised and bandaged while Triptii Dimri’s look is simple, clad in a saree. Prabhas can be seen sporting long hair and wearing dark glasses.
Fronted by Prabhas, the film hints at a commanding and deeply intense cinematic experience. Triptii Dimri brings a fresh, intriguing presence to the narrative, adding another layer of anticipation.
Gulshan Kumar & T-Series Present, 'SPIRIT', A T-Series Films & Bhadrakali Pictures Production, Written-Edited-Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, The film is Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Crafted to be a massive pan-world entertainer. Big scale, raw emotion, and explosive storytelling, this one is being built to blow minds.