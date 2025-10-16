Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Bollywood
  • /Spirit first look out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga presents his lead pair- a bruised Prabhas and a saree clad Triptii Dimri

Spirit first look out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga presents his lead pair- a bruised Prabhas and a saree clad Triptii Dimri

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jan 01, 2026, 01:27 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 2026, 01:27 IST
Spirit first look out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga presents his lead pair- a bruised Prabhas and a saree clad Triptii Dimri

Spirit first look

Story highlights

The first look of Spirit was unveiled as the world ushered 2026. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated  next features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in the lead, who feature in an intriguing first look poster of the film. 

Sandeep Reddy Vanga just teased fans with the first look of his upcoming film Spirit. As India welcomed 2026, the first look of the highly anticipated film was unveiled online. Raw, powerful, and unapologetically intense, the first look of Spirit makes an immediate statement. The poster features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri- the lead pair of the film.

After the thunderous impact of Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborate once again in this film.

About Spirit poster

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The poster shows a bare-bodied Prabhas, with his back towards the camera, standing on a balcony with a drink in his hand as he leans towards Triptii, who lights up his cigarette. Prabhas’s back is bruised and bandaged while Triptii Dimri’s look is simple, clad in a saree. Prabhas can be seen sporting long hair and wearing dark glasses.

Fronted by Prabhas, the film hints at a commanding and deeply intense cinematic experience. Triptii Dimri brings a fresh, intriguing presence to the narrative, adding another layer of anticipation.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series Present, 'SPIRIT', A T-Series Films & Bhadrakali Pictures Production, Written-Edited-Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, The film is Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Crafted to be a massive pan-world entertainer. Big scale, raw emotion, and explosive storytelling, this one is being built to blow minds.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

Share on twitter

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

Trending Topics