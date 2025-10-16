/Spirit first look out! Sandeep Reddy Vanga presents his lead pair- a bruised Prabhas and a saree clad Triptii Dimri

Sandeep Reddy Vanga just teased fans with the first look of his upcoming film Spirit. As India welcomed 2026, the first look of the highly anticipated film was unveiled online. Raw, powerful, and unapologetically intense, the first look of Spirit makes an immediate statement. The poster features Prabhas and Triptii Dimri- the lead pair of the film.

After the thunderous impact of Animal, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborate once again in this film.

About Spirit poster

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The poster shows a bare-bodied Prabhas, with his back towards the camera, standing on a balcony with a drink in his hand as he leans towards Triptii, who lights up his cigarette. Prabhas’s back is bruised and bandaged while Triptii Dimri’s look is simple, clad in a saree. Prabhas can be seen sporting long hair and wearing dark glasses.

Fronted by Prabhas, the film hints at a commanding and deeply intense cinematic experience. Triptii Dimri brings a fresh, intriguing presence to the narrative, adding another layer of anticipation.