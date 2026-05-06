Prabhas’ Spirit not getting postponed, makers dismiss rumours



Is Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit release being pushed? These are reports that have been doing the rounds for a while now. The movie is currently set to release in theatres on March 5, 2027. However, several recent reports have claimed that it might get postponed to December.

The film stars Prabhas alongside Triptii Dimri. Earlier, Deepika Padukone exited the project amid reports of disagreements over limited working hours.

Is Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s Spirit postponed again? Here’s what the makers have said

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial venture is set to hit theatres in March 2027. However, recent reports suggest the film might be postponed. As speculation grew, the makers quickly dismissed the rumours.

Addressing the rumours, the makers stated on Wednesday, confirming that the film is on track and will release on the scheduled date.

“Amid ongoing speculation around the release timeline of SPIRIT, the makers would like to officially clarify that the film is very much on track and will release in cinemas worldwide on 5th March 2027, as previously announced,” the makers said on Wednesday.

Earlier, several reports suggested that the makers were considering a delay to avoid a box office clash with Salman Khan’s upcoming film with Vamshi Paidipally. The film is reportedly targeting an Eid 2027 release, although no official date has been announced yet.

In April, the actor shared a montage video of the set from his next movie, hinting that the movie will release on Eid.

Over this clash, the sources told Mid-Day that the makers of Spirit might consider postponing the movie.

As per the source, “Salman locked Eid 2027, which will fall in early March, for his next with Nayanthara. Once that date was taken, it didn't make sense for Spirit to arrive in the same window. Vanga's films rely heavily on sustained buzz and clean runs. So, the delay is a calculated move, not due to production issues.”

Also read: Prabhas’ Fauji shoot temporarily halted after crew member dies in an accident

What do we know about Spirit?

Directed by Vanga, the movie is going to be heavy on action, just like the director's last movie, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. In the first poster release, the lead actor looked injured but all in swag, hinting that the movie is going to be powerful and gripping.