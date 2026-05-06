/Prabhas’ Fauji shoot temporarily halted after crew member dies in an accident

Prabhas’ next film Fauzi, has faced an indefinite delay. In a shocking turn of events, a tragic incident occurred when a crew member of Prabhas’ film lost his life in a road accident near Abdullapurmet in Hyderabad. Following the incident, the shooting of the movie has been indefinitely delayed.

The accident took place in the early hours when the team was travelling to Ramoji Film City for the shoot. One crew member died in the incident, while five others were injured.

As per Times Now, the incident occurred on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a route commonly used by film crews and staff to travel to studios. The vehicle reportedly crashed into a divider near the Toopranpet Bridge area, which falls under the Choutuppal Police Station limits.

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The accident was severe, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured crew members were quickly taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, this is Prabhas' next big outing after the failure of The Raja Saab. The movie is backed by the production house Mythri Movie Makers. No official statement has been released by the makers yet.

What we know about Fauzi - 80% shooting completed

Billed as a grand period drama, the movie is backed by production house Mythri Movie Makers, the force behind Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Dear Comrade. As per 123Telugu, Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry shared that 80 per cent of the shoot has been wrapped up. However, the action sequences featuring the Baahubali actor have still been left.

No release date has been announced as of now. But the makers are looking to release it in October. However, due to this incident, the movie might face a slight delay.

Without revealing much about the story, director Raghavapudi has previously revealed that the story will show two different dimensions of the protagonist's journey.