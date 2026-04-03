/'Kash Patel could be fired today': Former FBI agent's BIG claim after Trump fires Pam Bondi

After President Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi as Attorney General, reports surfaced that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel could be next. Former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin told far-right host Alex Jones, citing sources, that “There is a decent possibility that Kash Patel is fired today, and there is a total reshuffle. The question is why, and I guess that Trump wants to make it look like it's his idea and not while he is under pressure.”

Kash Patel under pressure?

Three former FBI agents have filed a class-action lawsuit this week, seeking to be reinstated after claiming they were illegally punished for their role in investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal challenges linked to a personnel purge led by Kash Patel, which over the past year has resulted in the dismissal of dozens of agents. Many were removed either for their involvement in Trump-related investigations or because they were deemed insufficiently loyal to the Republican president’s agenda.

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The three agents, Michelle Ball, Jamie Garman, and Blaire Toleman, were fired last October and November in what they describe as a ‘retribution campaign’ targeting them for their investigative work on Trump. Each had between eight and 14 years of 'exemplary and unblemished' service and had expected to spend the remainder of their careers at the FBI, but were abruptly dismissed without cause or the opportunity to respond, according to the lawsuit.