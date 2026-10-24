/US midterms 2026: Trump revises Canada tariffs as Susan Collins faces tight re-election race in Maine

The Trump administration announced on Friday that it would revise tariffs on Canadian products, removing duties on certain goods while imposing new tariffs on others. The move appeared to be a last-minute effort to ease pressure on American farmers ahead of the midterm elections. The decision followed lobbying by Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who is facing a close re-election contest in her state.

The exemptions cover Canadian products such as corrugated paper, refrigeration equipment, plywood and packing machinery, which are widely used by farmers and growers in Maine. These items currently face 50 per cent tariffs imposed by President Trump on a range of Canadian goods in July. Under the revised measures, new tariffs will apply to Canadian exports including cocoa powder, vinyl flooring, shampoo, canoes and several other products. “Many of our farmers and growers rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada that are either unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense,” Collins said in a post on social media. “I will continue working directly with Administration officials to seek additional relief and encourage a broader trade agreement with Canada, our neighbor, ally, and largest trading partner.”

Collins said the exemptions would benefit Maine's blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers. In a proclamation issued on Friday, Trump said he had agreed to modify the tariffs. He said the changes would offset the burden or disadvantage on US commerce in a manner consistent with the interests of the United States. The revised tariffs will also cover Canadian products such as wooden coffins, yacht parts, carpets and archery equipment. According to the White House, the new measures will take effect at 12:01 am on October 30.

The White House said the changes were a response to Canada's continued discrimination against American farmers, manufacturers and workers. “This administration will continue to use every available tool to restore reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships and safeguard the economic prosperity and national security of the American people,” said Matthew Middleton, a White House spokesman.

US-Canada trade dispute continues

The trade dispute between Trump and Canada began shortly after he returned to office, when he imposed tariffs on Canadian exports over what he claimed was Canada's role in channeling fentanyl into the United States. Trump has also angered Canadians by repeatedly referring to their country as the 51st state and threatening to withdraw defensive provisions for Canada.

The tensions have escalated into a series of retaliatory trade measures that have proved unpopular with many Americans, particularly in states where Canada is the largest export market. After Canada refused to yield to some of Trump's trade demands, the administration imposed tariffs in August on more than $20 billion worth of Canadian exports. Canada responded by placing tariffs on hundreds of American products.

In September, Trump went further by banning certain Canadian products outright, including alcoholic beverages, dairy byproducts and molasses. Earlier this week, a food importer sued the Trump administration over the tariffs, arguing that they could increase its annual tax burden by $40 million. Courts have struck down other tariffs imposed by Trump, but the outcome of this case remains uncertain.

Susan Collins faces tight re-election contest

Collins and her Democratic opponent, Troy Jackson, have been deadlocked in recent polls. Losing Collins's seat could shift control of the Senate to Democrats, potentially disrupting Trump's legislative agenda for the remainder of his term.

Voters in Maine have expressed frustration with Trump's policies on tariffs, immigration and the war in Iran.

During a debate with Jackson this month, Collins defended her record and described herself as the most outspoken opponent of the tariffs with Canada. She also pointed to her success in securing exemptions for road salt and cement.