/Google Fitbit Air’s new health guardian feature tracks trends: How it works

Google is expanding the health-tracking capabilities of its Fitbit Air wearable with new tools designed to help users monitor blood pressure and insulin resistance trends. The Health Guardian features will roll out later this month through the Google Health app, but users will need a Google Health Premium subscription to access them.

The update aims to help people understand changes in their health over time, rather than simply record daily activity. Google is also connecting these insights to its AI-powered Health Coach, which can offer personalised fitness and lifestyle guidance.

However, there is an important distinction: the feature tracks trends and does not directly measure blood pressure or diagnose insulin resistance.

How Does Fitbit Air’s Health Guardian Work?

Eligible Fitbit Air users will be able to set up blood pressure and insulin resistance trend tracking in the Google Health app.

Users who meet the required monthly wearable usage levels will receive a health report at the beginning of each month. These reports are designed to highlight changes in health patterns over time. The feature could help users notice trends that they may want to discuss with a healthcare professional. However, the information should not be treated as a medical diagnosis or a replacement for clinical testing.

Google has not provided further technical details in the supplied announcement about how these trends are calculated.

AI Health Coach Will Offer Personalised Guidance

Google is also integrating Health Guardian insights with its Health Coach feature.

According to the company, the AI-powered Coach will use these insights to help users understand their health patterns and suggest adjustments to their fitness plans or daily routines. For example, if the app identifies a change in a user's tracked trends, the Coach may offer guidance on exercise and lifestyle habits.

These suggestions are intended for general health and wellness support. Users concerned about blood pressure or insulin resistance should seek medical advice rather than rely solely on an AI-generated recommendation.

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Alongside Health Guardian, Google is upgrading automatic activity detection on Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 5.