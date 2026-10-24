/Google Fitbit Air’s new health guardian feature tracks trends: How it works

Google is expanding the health-tracking capabilities of its Fitbit Air wearable with new tools designed to help users monitor blood pressure and insulin resistance trends. The Health Guardian features will roll out later this month through the Google Health app, but users will need a Google Health Premium subscription to access them.
The update aims to help people understand changes in their health over time, rather than simply record daily activity. Google is also connecting these insights to its AI-powered Health Coach, which can offer personalised fitness and lifestyle guidance.
However, there is an important distinction: the feature tracks trends and does not directly measure blood pressure or diagnose insulin resistance.
How Does Fitbit Air’s Health Guardian Work?
Eligible Fitbit Air users will be able to set up blood pressure and insulin resistance trend tracking in the Google Health app.
Users who meet the required monthly wearable usage levels will receive a health report at the beginning of each month. These reports are designed to highlight changes in health patterns over time. The feature could help users notice trends that they may want to discuss with a healthcare professional. However, the information should not be treated as a medical diagnosis or a replacement for clinical testing.
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Google has not provided further technical details in the supplied announcement about how these trends are calculated.
AI Health Coach Will Offer Personalised Guidance
Google is also integrating Health Guardian insights with its Health Coach feature.
According to the company, the AI-powered Coach will use these insights to help users understand their health patterns and suggest adjustments to their fitness plans or daily routines. For example, if the app identifies a change in a user's tracked trends, the Coach may offer guidance on exercise and lifestyle habits.
These suggestions are intended for general health and wellness support. Users concerned about blood pressure or insulin resistance should seek medical advice rather than rely solely on an AI-generated recommendation.
Google Adds Support For More Than 100 Workout Types
Alongside Health Guardian, Google is upgrading automatic activity detection on Fitbit Air and the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Watch 5.
The updated system will recognise more than 100 types of physical activity, compared with the previous limit of 10. Supported activities include strength training, swimming, racket sports and team sports. Google says the system uses workout history, exercise routines and user corrections to improve detection. With permission, it can also use location information to identify activities more accurately. The company claims the upgrade nearly doubles detection accuracy and reduces missed workouts by more than half. These are Google's claims, and independent performance results have not been provided in the supplied information. The update could make activity tracking more useful, particularly for people who switch between different types of exercise. However, Health Guardian's premium requirement and the distinction between health trends and medical measurements are important considerations for users.